Ekta Kapoor has always been ahead of the curve in creating content. Every project of hers offers something new and exciting for the audience. She recently produced the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders, an intense investigative thriller. It was followed by Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report, a deep dive into the Godhra train incident of 2002 and the role of media in it.

Ekta is taking up content-driven projects, and her next collaboration will excite cinephiles even more as she is collaborating with the director of the much-acclaimed film Tumbadd, Rahi Anil Barve, for an upcoming movie.

Three Things We Know About Ekta Kapoor And Rahi Anil Barve’s Project

While the project has not been officially announced, the current reports suggest that Ekta Kapoor is a huge fan of Tumbadd and has wanted to work with Rahi Anil Barve for a while. Here are three things we know about the project

The script for the project is currently being written. It will be a big-budget film for the big screen and a high-concept production produced by her production house, Balaji. The movie is expected to go on floors next year as soon as the project script is locked. Balaji is expected to cast a big star from the new generation for this film.

With the film being produced at this scale, it is expected to be a spectacle of epic proportions that will excite viewers who crave a big-budget production rich in storytelling.

Ekta Kapoor Will Also Produce Projects Like Bhoot Bangla, Vann, And Possibly Ragini Mms 3

Ekta has an exciting lineup of films in the coming years, as her production Bhoot Bangla will be released in 2025. The film is a comedy starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan. It will be a collaboration between the actor-director duo who has given comic classics like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiya. Another project that will be released in 2025 is Vann, starring Siddharth Malhotra. The film is directed by Deepak Mishra, who has directed the hit show Panchayat.

