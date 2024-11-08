Sidharth Malhotra is set to entice fans in a never-seen-before avatar in a mythological folk thriller, Vvan. One of the project’s highlights is that it marks a creative collaboration between Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and The Viral Fever (TVF). Deepak Mishra, who directed the popular series Panchayat, will direct the movie along with Anurabh Kumar. While the film will be bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms.

Talking about the announcement teaser of Vvan it begins with a signboard kept in a forest which says that nobody can enter the same after sunset. We then see a silhouette of a man walking inside the dense forest carrying a wood log with fire lit atop it. We then see two frightening and intense eyes flashing from the middle of the forest with a streak of fire going from the middle. On the top, we can see a structure that looks like a temple. By the looks of it, the creature with the eyes is presumably ‘Vvan,’ hailed as the ‘Force Of The Forest.’ It is, however, not clear whether Sidharth Malhotra is essaying the role of the mysterious creature. Take a look at the same.

It is not a hidden fact that Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has always been known for delivering bold, courageous, thrilling, and gripping content to the masses. On the other hand, TVF has captured hearts with relatable stories that resonate with audiences. With both coming together, Vvan promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, offering something truly unprecedented. Fans are also excited to see Sidharth Malhotra exploring the mythological folk thriller genre.

The announcement was made on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja 2024. It will also be released on the occasion of Chhath Puja in 2025. Even though the makers have not announced a female star cast of the movie, there are reports that Sara Ali Khan might star in the same.

