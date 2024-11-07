Salman Khan has been in the news for some serious reasons in the last few weeks. After Baba Siddiqui was shot dead, the security for Salman has been reportedly tightened up as the killing is reportedly carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother. Apart from this, the superstar received death threats. Now, it is learned that even Shah Rukh Khan has received a death threat, and below is all you need to know!

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat from a landline number. According to Bandra Police, the threat was received from a number registered in Faizan’s name, and the location is said to be Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. It is further learned that Khan’s team has lodged a complaint in Bandra.

Reportedly, the death threat call was received on November 5 at Bandra Police Station, and as per the latest update, the crime branch department fled to Raipur to track down the suspect. The department has been successful so far as one suspect, the person under whose name the landline number is registered, is now arrested, and the interrogation is going on.

Reports further state that the suspect demanded 50 lakh rupees as extortion money, or Shah Rukh Khan’s life would be in danger. As per ABP Live, the suspect identified himself as ‘Hindustani’ and said, “Ask Shah Rukh Khan to pay up to rupees 50 lakh. If he doesn’t, he will die… My name is not important, but if you want to write, note down the name ‘Hindustani.'”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in King, which will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, daughter of SRK. Reportedly, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Munjya fame Abhay Verma in key roles. It is said to be hitting theatres in 2026.

