The Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been raging a storm at the box office despite a clash with Singham Again. On its 6th day, the film has easily crossed the 150 crore milestone with its total India net collection. Given the movie’s humongous success, there are speculations about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. The latest update suggests that Akshay Kumar, whose performance remains unforgettable with the OG 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, might return in the fourth installment of the movie. Furthermore, Kiara Advani, who played Kartik’s love interest in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, might return in the fourth part.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Producer Bhushan Kumar has broken his silence on the same. Speaking to India Today, Kumar hinted that Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s appearances can only be incorporated into Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 if there is a solid story that allows their cameos to be integrated into the plot. He said, “We’ll see. It all depends on the story. Bringing everyone together only makes sense if there’s a solid story.” When further probed on whether there would be any possibility of the same, the producer said, “Yes, obviously. Sure, why not?”

Apart from this, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 producer revealed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 has been finalized, and it will again star Kartik Aaryan in the lead. However, a storyline for the same has yet to be finalized. Fans loved the OG Manjulika, aka Vidya Balan, making a comeback in the third part. Apart from her, Madhuri Dixit also was a part of the movie. The fans were in awe of the two talented actresses recreating the iconic song ‘Aami Je Tomar’ in the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Tripti Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar in the lead roles. Well, amid the stellar success of the movie, we are sure fans are waiting for more updates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 with bated breath.

