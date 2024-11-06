After the three-way Independence Day clash and the Diwali clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, two more big-budget movies were set to face off against each other at the box office. Allu Arjun’s highly awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule and Vicky Kaushal’s ambitious project Chhaava were slated to release in cinemas within a day of each other.

The move left trade movie pundits worried as the battle could be detrimental for both films. However, new reports suggest that the makers of Chhaava have postponed the film to avoid clashing with Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Chhaava Reportedly Postponed to Avoid Clash with Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2‘s makers recently confirmed that the film will arrive on its scheduled date of December 5th, 2024. Meanwhile, Chhaava’s producers had earlier set the film’s release date as December 6th, 2024. Releasing a day after the much-hyped Pushpa sequel would have hugely impacted Chhaava’s box-office collections.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the film’s makers have decided to postpone it indefinitely. While the official announcement has yet to be made, sources close to the project have confirmed that the team is looking for a new release date.

“Chhaava is an ambitious project for the stakeholders, production house, director Laxman Utekar, and its lead star, Vicky. It makes sense to release it when no other film is scheduled to air,” a source told the publication.

Box office experts have supported the move, as trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointed out it would benefit both films. He told the news outlet, “Pushpa has potential to perform well in [all] languages. Chhaava is an ambitious project. A lot of money has gone into making both films. A clash could affect business.”

Maddock Films, the producers of Chhaava, have neither officially confirmed the postponement nor announced the new release date yet.

Pushpa 2 and Chhaava are both Big-Budget Ventures

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the journey of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, from the 2021 blockbuster. The original film grossed over Rs. 350 crore in India, and the sequel is expected to score even higher, shattering box office records.

On the other hand, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Maratha warrior and king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Mimi director Laxman Utekar helms the film, and its action-packed teaser has already generated enough curiosity among fans. Interestingly, both Pushpa 2 and Chhaava star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

