Vicky Kaushal turned a box office star overnight when he arrived with Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. However, ever since, the industry has been waiting for him to create havoc at the box office again. And it seems like the wait is finally over as he arrives with Chhaava.

Over the years, Vicky has won hearts with his exceptional performances in Sam Bahadur, Sardar Udham, and more. However, he has not nailed it in the number game as phenomenal as Uri.

But Chhaava teaser assures that the actor could make a strong comeback at the box office, and Vicky Kaushal is roaring out loud for this achievement. While we witness the Masaan actor as Sambhaji Maharaj, it is so certain that he refuses to shed his inner beast from Uri.

While we see Vicky as a fierce fighter, one would certainly feel how brilliantly he could have uplifted the character he was supposed to play in Padmaavat but was replaced by Shahid Kapoor (for reasons best known to Sanjay Leela Bhansali). If Vicky had entered Padmaavat’s world, then it could have surely impacted the film in a much better way.

Chhaava teaser also gives a glimpse of Akshaye Khanna, and we are very interested in knowing how he would turn the tables in this battle of a Maratha warrior fighting the Mughals. The teaser shows the world a mishmash of Bajirao Mastani and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, but this is good news.

Bajirao and Tanhaji’s worlds have previously been approved by audiences, and the two films depicting Maratha valor and history have churned out good numbers at the box office. Chhaava seems like an extension of the same palette and hence gives hope that the film will be a box-office success if all goes right.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Raashii Khanna in the lead and while Vicky Kaushal screams Har Har Mahadev on screen all we could hear is a box office bomb ready to explode!

Check out the teaser here.



