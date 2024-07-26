Every actor, big or budding, yearns to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali once in their career. Many Television actors, including Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharad Kelkar, and Shantanu Maheshwari, have been lucky to have their dream come true. Rajeev Khandelwal was also in discussion with the director, but things turned sour as he kept waiting for him for almost a year, but the project never materialized! Scroll below for all the details!

Rajeev is a famous Television actor and host. He rose to prominence with the StarPlus daily soap Kahiin To Hoga. The actor has been a part of many other renowned shows, including C.I.D, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, and Naxalbari. He has also hosted the famous reality show Sach Ka Saamna and has been a part of films like Shaitan (2011) and Bloody Daddy (2023).

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rajeev Khandelwal opened up about a shelved project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was back in 2009-2010 when the ace director was working on a film called Chenab Gandhi, which starred Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. He also did a photo shoot with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress for the poster. Little did he know he would have to wait as long as one year to learn that the project had been shelved.

Rajeev Khandelwal shared, “The film never took off, and I will sound unreal when I say this, but that is how I deal with my life. Eventually when I was told that the film was not happening, I told myself that this happens with everyone. This is a part and parcel of the game, so move on. I was excited to be a part of that project that will be there forever, and Chenab Gandhi! Only painful part was that I was not being informed whether it was happening or not. When I was told no, I moved on. There was no depression, no complaints whatsoever. I did feel my time was wasted for a year or so, but I was willing to invest that time in that project with the makers and with the cast. But it is a part and parcel of everyone’s life. It was meant to be.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy with many projects. He is working on Love And War with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas 2025.

Meanwhile, there is also Heeramandi 2 on Netflix. After the massive success of the first season starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari and others, the anticipation as well as expectations are sky-high.

