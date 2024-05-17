Heeramandi has been making a lot of noise ever since it was released. While there have been arguments and disagreements around Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s web series streaming on Netflix, the star cast has been extending support to each other as well as Bhansali’s latest piece of art.

Now, in a recent interview, Adhyayan Suman, who has been away from showbiz since, talked about his screen presence and how constant trolls and digs might affect one’s peace and morale.

However, while talking about his role and the screen time of Nawabs, the actor hinted that Nawabs would have a much bigger role in season 2. Talking to Showsha, the actor revealed, “Heeramandi 2 is something that sir has spoken about, and he has unofficially said I want to work with these actors again; season 2 will get made.”

The Raaz 2 actor even mentioned how, after the web series, when people gave him feedback, a lot of them questioned his screen presence. Talking to Showsha, he said, “There were also, maybe 2-3 people who said, ‘bro, you had like 5 scenes in the show, why are you acting like a hero?’ I thought I wouldn’t want to discuss this, but maybe I should because it was quite funny because there was so much love; I don’t want to bring out the hate part, which is very nominal,” he shared with News 18 Showsha.

Talking about how the trolls and digs impact an actor’s mind and performance, he said, “It shakes your confidence. It also depends on how you are as a person and how you handle these things. No matter how thick-skinned you pretend to be, it still affects you somewhere. Like, I shouldn’t be talking about the two haters who questioned my screen time (in Heeramandi) out of the 20,000 positive messages I got, and yet I feel the urge to discuss those two. You do want to give some kind of clarification because it does hurt you somewhere.”

The actor even talked about Sharmin Segal‘s constant trolling for her role as Alamzeb in Heeramandi. The actor said, “In the case of Sharmin, I don’t know how much backlash she’s facing because I’ve only heard good things about her. I honestly don’t know of the personal attacks they’re making at her. But a lot of star kids face this.”

Heeramandi dropped on Netflix on May 1, and the web series helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been grabbing headlines ever since.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Heeramandi 2: Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni Makes For A Perfect Young Alamzeb & Bhansali Can Consider Casting Her In The Prequel – Watch It To Believe It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News