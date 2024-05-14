All of us remember Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni, right? A few years back, everyone was surprised to see her all grown up and making reels on her Instagram account, making too many efforts, but she had to face brickbats. But it seems like the young wannabe actress might have got it right for her Heeramandi.

Yes, the little Harshali Malhotra, who is now all grown up, decided to delve into the Alamzeb avatar from the Netflix web series and made a video with certain shots, some of which are definitely good.

Amidst speculations of Heeramandi 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali denying it, the actress might make for a perfect young Alamzeb. This actually brought us to the possibility of a prequel to Heeramandi!

Yes, Heeramandi definitely got a perfect ending; hence, there is very little possibility to take the story forward, but the story that started from the 1920s and jumped to 40s in 10 minutes might definitely explore the possibility of a prequel that could offer the story of Mallikajaan’s rise as the Queen of Lahore and Shahi Mohalla.

This would also mean the story of young Alamzeb, Bibbojaan, and Lajjo as well. And Harshali might definitely make a very nice young Alamzeb. No, if you think we are exaggerating the possibilities, then you might want it once you see her making a successful effort to replicate the Heermandi women in her video.

Have a look at her video.

Netizens Hail Harshali’s Heeramandi Tribute

Even the internet was surprised to see a beautiful video from the actress who generally is seen struggling with her dance reels. A user wrote, “SLB could have cast her. She has expression and the innocence needed and skill.” Another comment read, “You look like the younger version of Innocent Madhubala. Absolutely Graceful.” One more user commented, “I think she is perfect for Alamzeb’s character.”

Parallels Drawn

And, of course, there were comparisons with Sharmin Segal. A user wrote, “I wish you did Alamzeb’s role. The expressions you give are amazing.” Another user affirmed, “Okie, she slayed this.” A brutal dig read, “Issi ko rakh lete hum munni ki mohabbat mein dekh lete chup chaap.” Another comment insisted, “Apko bhi hona tha Heeramandi me.”

A user, however, did not appreciate the young actress making such videos and wrote, “She is very cute, but she is just a child. She was born in 2008, so she is going to be 16 next month. I don’t know why her parents are so eager to portray her as an adult. These roles are not for her yet.”

Heeramandi translates the story of tawaifs from Lahore’s Heeramandi, who ruled during the 40s till they decided to participate in the Freedom Movement.

