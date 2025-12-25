Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal led Dhurandhar has crossed the 900 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It has also crossed the global lifetime of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and is now competing among the top 10 Indian grossers in history! Scroll below for the day 20 update.

Strong overseas run continues!

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has garnered 208.90 crore gross at the overseas box office. It has maintained a rock-solid momentum so far, but will face competition from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri starting today. The spy action thriller is now chasing the international lifetime of Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 (229 crores).

Now the 9th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide

In 20 days of its worldwide run, Dhurandhar has collected 964.33 crore gross. This includes 755.43 crore gross from the domestic circuits. It continues to surpass expectations, and the 950 crore milestone has also been crossed like a cakewalk.

Ranveer Singh’s film is now the 9th highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office. It has crossed Salman Khan‘s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The next target is to beat Kalki 2898 AD, which is around 90.34 crore gross away. The spy action thriller will soon cross the 1000 crore mark globally and will beat Prabhas’ film by the end of the weekend.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2: 1800 crores Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crores RRR: 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores Jawan: 1163.82 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crores Dhurandhar: 964.33 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 18

India net – 640.20 crores

India gross – 755.43 crores

Overseas gross – 208.9 crores

Worldwide gross – 964.33 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Sells 1.1 Lakh+ Tickets, Set For A Good Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News