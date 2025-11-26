Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is on the verge of ending its run at the Indian box office after making immense profits. It recently completed 50 days in theaters, and though on the lower side, it is managing to keep the scoreboard ticking. In the Hindi-dubbed version, the film has performed extremely well but missed the target of beating another Sandalwood blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2, in terms of return on investment (ROI). Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) enjoys solid returns at the Indian box office

Just like Yash‘s KGF Chapter 2, this one also had the sequel factor coming into play, but unlike the KGF sequel, the Kantara prequel was slightly niche in its appeal. As a result, it couldn’t mint very big numbers and settled for a collection of less than 250 crores. Regarding the latest collection update, the Hindi version has earned 224.46 crore net at the Indian box office in 55 days.

Reportedly, the cost of Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) is 60 crores. Against this, it has earned 224.46 crores so far, thus enjoying an ROI of 164.46 crores. Calculated further, it equals 274.1% returns.

Box office summary of Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi):

Cost – 60 crores

India net collection – 224.46 crores

ROI – 164.46 crores

ROI% – 274.1%

KGF Chapter 2 dominates the ROI battle!

Talking about KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), it was a monster success at the Indian box office. Released in 2022, it did a business of 434.62 crore net. This collection came against a reported cost of 90 crores for the Hindi version. If a comparison is made between the cost and collection, the film enjoyed an ROI of 344.62 crores. It equals staggering 383% returns.

Box office summary of KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi):

Cost – 90 crores

India net collection – 434.62 crores

ROI – 344.62 crores

ROI% – 383%

As we can see, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is clearly way ahead of Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) in terms of ROI in India. It’s an impressive feat considering the KGF sequel had a higher cost.

