De De Pyaar De 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan in key roles, recently made a comfortable entry into the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. After scoring a global century, the film isn’t slowing down and is now cruising towards the next target of 150 crores. Amid this, it will surpass some Bollywood releases of 2025, and the first noteworthy release on the list is going to be Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 12!

How much did De De Pyaar De 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 12 days?

The Bollywood rom-com maintained a decent pace on the second Monday, day 11, and, as expected, it witnessed a surge on day 12. Due to the discounted ticket rates, the film jumped yesterday, moving from Monday’s 2.07 crores to 2.3 crores in India. Overall, it has earned an estimated 79.95 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 94.34 crore gross.

Overseas, De De Pyaar De 2 has been a fair show so far, earning 22.57 crore gross. Combining it with the Indian gross, the 12-day worldwide box office collection stands at 116.91 crore gross.

Take a look at the box office breakdown:

India net – 79.95 crores

India gross – 94.34 crores

Overseas gross – 22.57 crores

Worldwide gross – 116.91 crores

Set to beat Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on day 13!

With 116.91 crores in the kitty already, De De Pyaar De 2 is just a few lakhs away from surpassing Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Currently, the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer stands at 117.61 crore gross globally. So, the difference between the two films is just 70 lakh. Today, on day 13, Ajay Devgn’s film will comfortably overtake this Diwali hit.

After crossing Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, the rom-com will also surpass Sunny Deol’s Jaat (120.6 crore gross). The feat is expected to be achieved on day 14.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Eko vs Vilaayath Budha Box Office Day 5: Sandeep Pradeep’s Film Collects 116% More Than Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News