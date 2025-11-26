Raju Weds Rambai Box Office: Telugu Rural Romance Breaks Records With 232% Profit In Only 5 Days

Telugu rural romantic drama Raju Weds Rambai has turned into one of the roaring successes of the industry. The film recovered its entire budget in only 48 hours, and ever since it has been churning out profit at the box office. It would be interesting to see if the film turns the tables by the end of the year, aiming for the top spots!

Budget & Profit

The film is mounted on a very controlled budget of 2.5 crore, as per reports. Against this budget, the film has managed to earn a total of 8.32 crore, at the box office in only five days. The film, with a profit of 5.82 crore has delivered almost 232% return on investment.

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Day 5

On the 5th day, Tuesday, November 25, Raju Weds Rambai earned 1.12 crore, and this is a very minimal drop from the previous day’s 1.4 crore. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to break more records for Tollywood at the box office.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1.15 crore Day 2: 2.15 crore Day 3: 2.5 crore Day 4: 1.4 crore Day 5: 1.12 crore

Total: 8.32 crore

Rated 7.8 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A rustic tragic love story based on real events that occurred between Khammam and Warangal regions.”

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the rural drama at the box office after 5 days.

India Net Collection: 8.32 crore

India Gross Collection: 9.81 crore

Budget: 2.5 crore

Profit: 5.82 crore

ROI%: 232%

Overseas Gross Collection: 0.4 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 10.21 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Ajay Devgn Nails Another Post-COVID Milestone Axing Every Single Rom-Com Except 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News