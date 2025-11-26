Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has finally ended its theatrical run at the box office and closed the ticket window as well. The film is now creating records with its OTT viewership. Meanwhile, the mythological epic has ended as the biggest film of the year on BMS with ticket sales of 14.11 million.

No Bollywood Film In Top 5

Rishab Shetty’s film has pushed Kalki 2898 AD out of the top 5 biggest-selling Indian films on BMS. In fact, while Prabhas’s film is now the 6th biggest-selling film on BMS, there are no Bollywood films in the list in the top 5.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office BMS Sales

Kantara Chapter 1 is the second most-selling Kannada film in the history of BMS. In fact, to claim the second spot, Rishab Shetty’s film has surpassed the most profitable Kannada film of 2025. Su from So, is the most profitable Kannada film of 2025, and it registered a ticket sale of 2.6 million in its lifetime. Rishab Shetty’s film has managed to register 442% higher ticket sales than Su From So.

Check out the most-selling Indian films on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 20.41 Million KGF 2: 17.10 Million Baahubali 2: 16 Million Kantara Chapter 1: 14.11 Million RRR: 13.40 Million

Kantara Chapter 1 BMS Sales Summary

Check out the ticket sales breakdown of Rishab Shetty & Rukmini Vasanth’s film on BMS in its lifetime run.

Pre Sales: 896K

Week 1 (Extended): 7.3 Million

Week 2: 2.95 Million

Week 3: 1.74 Million

Week 4: 791K

Week 5: 303K

Week 6: 110K

Rest Of The Days: 17K

Total: 14.11 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

