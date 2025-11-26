After Kishkindha Kaandam’s roaring success, director Dinjith Ayyathan is all set to rule the Malayalam box office with his film Eko. In five days, the mystery thriller stands at the boundary line of the hit verdict, and the film will soon enter the list of Malayalam hits of 2025.

Profits & Budget

Mounted on a very controlled budget of 5 crore, the film recovered its entire budget in only 72 hours, and since then, it has been churning out profits at the box office. In almost five days, the film stands at almost 80% ROI. It would be interesting to see if it enters the list of the most profitable Malayalam films of 2025.

Eko VS Kishkindha Kaandam

Kishkindha Kaandam was released in 2024 and was one of the most profitable Malayalam films, with a profit of 493.57%. The film was mounted on a controlled budget of 7 crore and went ahead to earn 41.55 crore in its lifetime. It seems like Eko is already running on the same path to earn a superhit tag!

About Eko

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written and shot by Bahul Ramesh, the film is the third instalment in the Animal Trilogy after Kishkindha Kaandam and Kerala Crime Files 2. The film features Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Biana Momin in prominent roles.

Eko Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the Malayalam mystery thriller at the box office.

Opening Day Collection: 0.8 crore

Opening Weekend Collection: 5.7 crore

India Net Collection: 9 crore

India Gross Collection: 10.62 crore

Budget: 5 crore

Profit: 4 crore

ROI%: 80%

Overseas Gross Collection: 5.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 15.87 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America Box Office Day 4: Scores 3rd Biggest Monday For A Live-Action Musical, But Can’t Beat Its Predecessor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News