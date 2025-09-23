Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen led Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is setting new benchmarks at the box office. It is inches away from surpassing Manjummel Boys as the highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time. But before that, the dark fantasy superhero flick has left behind every single profitable film of 2025 in Malayalam cinema. Scroll below for the day 26 report!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 26

According to Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 added 1.25 crore to the kitty on day 26. It maintained a decent hold on the fourth Monday, compared to 1.7 crore garnered on the last Friday.

The overall net collection reached 139.10 crores in 26 days. Malayalam remains the best-performing language, contributing a whopping 106.90 crores to the total earnings. The remaining moolah comes from the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi belts. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 164.13 crores.

Emerges as the most profitable Mollywood film of 2025!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was mounted on a budget of only 30 crores. In 26 days, the makers have raked in returns of 109.10 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to 363.6%. With that, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s film has emerged as the most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. It has left behind Rekhachithram and Thudarum by a considerable margin.

Take a look at the top 5 most profitable Malayalam films of 2025 (budget, collection, profit, and verdict):

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 30 crore | 139.10 crores | 363.6% | Super-duper hit Rekhachithram: 6 crore | 27 crores | 350% | Super-hit Thudarum: 28 crore | 122 crores | 335.71% | Super-duper hit Ponman: 3 crore | 10.05 crores | 235% | Super-hit Officer On Duty: 10 crore | 28.88 crores | 192.2% | Super-hit

Inches away from Manjummel Boys

Lokah Chapter 1 has surpassed Manjummel Boys at the worldwide box office. However, it is yet to surpass Soubin Shahir starrer in India.

Manjummel Boys concluded its Indian lifetime at 142 crores. Dominic Arun’s directorial needs less than 3 crores to achieve that milestone, which it will likely surpass in the next two days. History will be rewritten, yet again!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (26 days)

India net: 139.10 crores

India gross: 164.13 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 363.6%

Overseas gross: 115.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 279.88 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

