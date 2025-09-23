Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle refuses to slow down at the worldwide box office. It has gone way past the $100 million mark in the US and is already the second highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is now all set to beat Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Infinity Castle at the domestic box office

As per the latest update by Luiz Fernando, Akaza’s Return has accumulated $230.7 million (¥34.01 billion) at the Japanese box office. It has surpassed every single highest-grossing film in local currency except for The Mugen Train (¥40.75 billion).

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle overseas earnings!

The Ufotable production is witnessing a never-seen-before run for an anime film in overseas circuits like the US, Germany and France among others.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has garnered $104.7 million in the US. It is on track to become the highest-grossing animation film, surpassing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128.1 million).

The Japanese anime dark-fantasy action film has also made record-breaking debuts in France ($8.5 million) and Germany ($8.3 million).

Take a look at the top 10 best-performing markets worldwide below:

Japan: $230.7 million North America: $104.7 million Korea: $37.5 million Taiwan: $25.5 million Mexico: $15.2 million Hong Kong: $12.3 million Thailand: $10.5 million Philippines: $10 million France: $8.5 million Germany: $8.3 million

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is soon to become the #8 worldwide grosser of 2025

Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is now set to surpass the lifetime earnings of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ($598.05 million) at the global box office. It currently stands at $570.01 million and will soon emerge as the 8th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Ne Zha 2: $1.90 billion Lilo & Stitch: $1.03 billion A Minecraft Movie: $957.84 million Jurassic World Rebirth: $866.37 million How To Train Your Dragon: $635.21 million F1: $624.34 million Superman: $615.29 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $598.05 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $570.01 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $520.58 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses The $510M+ Global Haul Of This MCU Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News