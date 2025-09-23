Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle refuses to slow down at the worldwide box office. It has gone way past the $100 million mark in the US and is already the second highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is now all set to beat Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for a detailed report!
Infinity Castle at the domestic box office
As per the latest update by Luiz Fernando, Akaza’s Return has accumulated $230.7 million (¥34.01 billion) at the Japanese box office. It has surpassed every single highest-grossing film in local currency except for The Mugen Train (¥40.75 billion).
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle overseas earnings!
The Ufotable production is witnessing a never-seen-before run for an anime film in overseas circuits like the US, Germany and France among others.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has garnered $104.7 million in the US. It is on track to become the highest-grossing animation film, surpassing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon ($128.1 million).
The Japanese anime dark-fantasy action film has also made record-breaking debuts in France ($8.5 million) and Germany ($8.3 million).
Take a look at the top 10 best-performing markets worldwide below:
- Japan: $230.7 million
- North America: $104.7 million
- Korea: $37.5 million
- Taiwan: $25.5 million
- Mexico: $15.2 million
- Hong Kong: $12.3 million
- Thailand: $10.5 million
- Philippines: $10 million
- France: $8.5 million
- Germany: $8.3 million
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is soon to become the #8 worldwide grosser of 2025
Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is now set to surpass the lifetime earnings of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ($598.05 million) at the global box office. It currently stands at $570.01 million and will soon emerge as the 8th highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:
- Ne Zha 2: $1.90 billion
- Lilo & Stitch: $1.03 billion
- A Minecraft Movie: $957.84 million
- Jurassic World Rebirth: $866.37 million
- How To Train Your Dragon: $635.21 million
- F1: $624.34 million
- Superman: $615.29 million
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $598.05 million
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $570.01 million
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $520.58 million
