Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s fever has only begun and will not go down so easily. The film has already become the highest-grossing anime movie in North America surpassing the lifetime of Pokemon: The First Movie. Globally, it has outgrossed two MCU movies and is on track to beat The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It will reportedly surpass the worldwide haul of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train as the highest-grossing anime movie soon. This is the first part of the Infinity Castle trilogy, and we cannot even begin to imagine what the remaining parts will do at the box office.

How much has the film earned at the worldwide box office?

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle—Part 1: Akaza Returns collected $91.9 million at the North American box office in just its first week of release. Infinity Castle is crossing the $100 million mark this weekend, becoming the first anime movie to cross this mark in North America. As per the last update, Haruo Sotozaki’s film collected over $224.5 million (¥33.35 billion) in Japan. The worldwide collection of the anime movie crossed the $500 million milestone.

As of Friday, the latest Demon Slayer movie had collected $508.1 million worldwide. Thus, it has entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 list. The anime movie is climbing the chart and will become the highest-grossing anime movie of all time this weekend.

Surpassed 2 MCU biggies & is set to beat the 3rd one, The Fantastic 4: First Steps, this weekend

Based on the report by Box Office Mojo, Infinity Castle surpassed many Hollywood biggies at the worldwide box office. It has beaten Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World earlier and has its eyes set on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. For the record, Thunderbolts* collected $382.43 million and Captain America: Brave New World raked in $415.1 million in their worldwide runs.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is less than $10 million away from the worldwide haul of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It is tracking to earn $15-$16 million in North America alone, and therefore, Infinity Castle will surpass the highest-grossing MCU flick this weekend only. The anime movie is another cultural phenomenon this year, after Ne Zha 2. It will set new milestones for anime movies as China has also reportedly permitted its release there.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released widely on September 12.

