Brad Pitt-starrer F1: The Movie is a box office juggernaut, and it still amazes us with its box office milestones. The film has silently zoomed past another MCU blockbuster led by Robert Downey Jr. It is one of his Iron Man movies and is closing in on Dwayne Johnson’s Fast Five. Keep scrolling for the deets.

With strong ratings, this Brad Pitt-led follows veteran driver Sonny Hayes (Brad), who returns to Formula One decades after a career-ending crash. Recruited by a struggling team, he must mentor rising rookie Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) while chasing redemption on and off the track. The film received rave reviews all over. It has surpassed even the MCU biggies and the DCU launch movie worldwide.

F1: The Movie at the worldwide box office

The exhibitors in North America are not willing to let go of F1: The Movie, as it is still running on 143 screens. The film collected $16K on this Thursday/day 84, and with that, the box office collection in North America hits $189.37 million. It seems like Brad Pitt‘s film will end its run staying below $190 million mark domestically.

Internationally, the collection has hit the $434.9 million mark. It will be interesting to see how much it increases after this weekend. Thus, the sports drama’s worldwide total is $624.27 million. Pitt’s film has also surpassed the worldwide haul of How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $189.4 million

International – $434.9 million

Worldwide – $624.3 million

Surpassed the 2nd-highest-grossing Iron Man movie at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, F1 has surpassed the worldwide haul of Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man 2. For the uninitiated, Iron Man 2 collected $623.9 million worldwide in its lifetime. It is the second-highest-grossing installment in the Iron Man franchise. F1 has surpassed Iron Man 2 and become the #186 highest-grossing film worldwide.

F1: The movie is less than $3 million away from surpassing Fast Five’s collection. Dwayne Johnson’s film is the #185 highest-grossing film ever worldwide.

F1: The Movie is achieving these milestones late in its release despite being available on digital platforms. To break into the all-time 180, it needs to surpass Kung Fu Panda, which collected $632.4 million worldwide. The Brad Pitt-starrer was released on June 27.

