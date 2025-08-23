Starring Robert Downey Jr. as Dolittle, an eccentric animal doctor, this film is in third position in the kids’ movies section on Netflix. Just last week, it was in the second spot. Directed by Stephen Gaghan and inspired by Hugh Lofting’s book The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle, the story is by Thomas Shepherd.

It’s popular with kids, at least those whose parents have a Netflix subscription. But as an adult, can you still enjoy this film? Or is it simply unbearable for grown-ups? Are parents actually suffering while their kids watch it?

Critics think the movie has a low 15% on the Tomatometer. But audiences disagree, giving it a respectable 76% on the Popcorn Meter. So what’s the verdict? Should you watch it with your little one or skip it?

Plot of Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle now lives in seclusion, having withdrawn from people and his duties as a doctor after the tragic loss of his wife at sea. He spends his days in the sanctuary gifted to him by the queen, sharing his life only with his animal companions, with whom he can communicate in their own language. But when the queen falls gravely ill and nears death, Dolittle faces the threat of losing his sanctuary. Reluctantly, he sets out on a daring voyage to save her, accompanied by his loyal animals and a young boy eager to learn his trade.

Can adults enjoy it?

Dolittle underwent reshoots with a second director after test audiences reacted poorly, but the changes didn’t quite save the film. The final version still feels like a jumbled mess. That said, it isn’t a total loss—young viewers will likely enjoy it, especially the talking animals, which are a definite highlight. For adults, however, the appeal is far more limited.

The plot is uneven and suffers from an identity crisis. The film can’t decide whether it wants to be a goofy, all-ages comedy, a full-blown adventure, or a story purely for children. Attempting to be all three at once, it ends up falling short for adult audiences. Some scenes include content that might be inappropriate for kids, while humor often misses the mark. Bizarre moments, like a scene in which Dolittle helps a dragon with an unusual digestive problem, are intended to be funny but mostly land flat.

Can adults enjoy it? The short answer is not really. There are a few watchable moments scattered throughout, but overall, the film offers little entertainment for grown-ups.

