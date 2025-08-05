Netflix is giving Dolittle a second life as the 2020 film, starring Robert Downey Jr. and featuring Tom Holland’s voice, has suddenly climbed into Netflix’s Top 10 list across more than 45 countries, per Flixpatrol. Initially, it did not land well when it first came out, but streaming audiences seem more open to it now.

Star-Studded Voice Cast Didn’t Save Dolittle in Theaters

The story is based on Hugh Lofting’s The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle. Downey plays a reclusive doctor who talks to animals and sails off to save the Queen. Holland voices Jip the dog, one of many animals in the film. The voice cast is stacked, including Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, and Selena Gomez, among others. The live-action side includes Antonio Banderas, Jim Broadbent, Michael Sheen, and more.

Even with all that talent, the film took a beating. Downey was called out for his performance, especially for the odd attempt at a Welsh accent. The Razzies nominated it six times, including Worst Picture, and it even won for Worst Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel.

Robert Downey Jr. & Tom Holland’s Onscreen Bond Shines Beyond the MCU

However, after all these years, something about Dolittle is clicking now. Maybe it is the family-friendly vibe, or maybe viewers are curious about seeing Downey and Holland outside the Marvel world. Based on thousands of ratings, the film holds a surprisingly decent 76% audience score.

Outside of Dolittle, the Downey-Holland partnership has done much better. Their MCU appearances together, like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Infinity War, Endgame, and others, broke records. Holland has already started shooting Spider-Man 4: Brand New Day, and Downey is set to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Dolittle is getting a wave of attention it never saw coming. It is streaming on Netflix worldwide and on Peacock in the US.

Dolittle Box Office Performance

Dolittle failed to bring much excitement back to theatres. According to Box Office Mojo, it made around $251 million globally, which is insufficient to cover its massive budget. Even with the pandemic slowing down competition in 2020, the film still lost Universal Pictures tens of millions.

Dolittle Box Office Summary

North America- $77 million

International – $174.3 million

Worldwide Collection – $251.4 million

Adding to the problem, critics tore it apart, giving it a grim 15% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audiences were split, though, as some found it sweet and harmless while others could not sit through it.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Guardians Of The Galaxy Trivia: Can You Guess The Classic Films Referenced In James Gunn’s Marvel Franchise?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News