While Marvel has remained tight-lipped, fan theories have spiraled ever since rumors began suggesting Robert Downey Jr. could return to the MCU — not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. Following the success of Fantastic Four: First Steps and the announcement of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, speculation has only intensified.

Many fans believe Marvel announced Robert Downey Jr.’s casting as Doctor Doom just to reignite interest in the MCU after a string of underwhelming releases. Given that Doctor Doom is a masked character and Robert Downey Jr. is already iconic as Iron Man, some fans believe his casting might be a strategic misdirect. Theories are swirling that Marvel could be using his return as a smokescreen for a bigger twist — and the speculation just keeps getting wilder.

Is Robert Downey Jr.’s Casting As Doctor Doom A Fakeout?

Marvel is known for keeping big secrets from their audience to create hype around it. So, why did they reveal the most secretive thing about RDJ returning to the franchise as Doctor Doom? A Reddit user pointed out a few facts revolving around the MCU’s multiverse and actors playing their different versions of their characters, even if their initial phase gets killed off.

“New mask, same task.” Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

Now, Doctor Doom keeps his face hidden because of some imperfection in the comics, so casting as big a name as Robert Downey Jr. for the same role seemed unfair. Because this would mean he has to keep his face masked and rarely show it to the camera, but being such a high-profile actor that might draw a massive audience, he would also want to show it off to his fans. This might create a conflict.

The theory sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans agreed with the idea, while others dismissed it, arguing that Marvel doesn’t need RDJ to divert attention. One user pointed out that writer Stephen McFeely seems to be approaching the story sincerely, and a last-minute switch would feel uncommitted. Another highlighted a possible comic storyline where Tony and Viktor are students in an alternate universe— one gets kidnapped, leading to a twist where Tony becomes Doctor Doom and Viktor takes on the Iron Man mantle.

After watching Fantastic Four: First Steps, one fan speculated that the absence of Viktor in Latveria wasn’t just a tease — it hinted he’s already been kidnapped by a darker version of Tony Stark. According to the theory, Robert Downey Jr. will appear as Doctor Doom, but it won’t be the true version. Instead, a twist in Avengers: Doomsday will reveal the real Doom in the final act, setting the stage for a full MCU reset ahead of Secret Wars.

What’s your take on Robert Downey Jr. being cast as Doctor Doom? Do you think there’s any truth to the fan theories making the rounds?

OFFICIAL: Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom won’t have a disfigured face in #Avengers: DOOMSDAY! pic.twitter.com/GZ2bufQtVR — MCU Source (@MCUSource) July 25, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: This Oscar-Winning Comedy Delivered Big Laughs—But For One Viewer, It Ended In Sudden Death

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News