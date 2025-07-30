The Marvel Cinematic Universe is famously divided into phases, each ushered in by a new era-defining film that sets the tone for years of interconnected storytelling. With Fantastic Four launching Phase Six, fans are gearing up for a multiversal threat – a return to the era of Avengers teaming up to take on the biggest threats. The stakes have never been higher, and the expectations are massive.

Historically, Marvel has used these phase openers to both introduce new characters and evolve fan favorites. From Iron Man, which kicked off the entire saga back in 2008, to the ambitious but polarizing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, these films not only shaped Marvel’s direction but also raked in significant global revenue, although not all equally. Some soared past the billion-dollar mark with ease, while others stumbled under the weight of setting things in motion. As we prepare for the dawn of Phase Six, here’s a look back at every MCU phase-opener so far, ranked strictly by their worldwide box office gross, as per The Numbers.

1. Iron Man 3 – $1.21 Billion

Rotten Tomatoes : 79%

: 79% Director : Shane Black

: Shane Black Where to Watch: Disney+

Iron Man 3 launched Phase Two with explosive results. After The Avengers blew open the MCU’s doors, audiences were eager to see how Tony Stark would deal with the trauma of New York, and the box office reflected that. Shane Black’s darker, more introspective take on Stark, fused with Marvel’s signature humor, helped it soar past the billion-dollar mark. The Mandarin twist was controversial, but the film’s emotional core and big-budget spectacle made it a massive hit. Though not universally adored, Iron Man 3 proved that solo outings could still dominate post-Avengers. About a dozen years later, only Black Panther, No Way Home, and Deadpool & Wolverine have outgrossed Iron Man 3 for a non-Avengers movie.

2. Captain America: Civil War – $1.15 Billion

Rotten Tomatoes : 90%

: 90% Director : Anthony & Joe Russo

: Anthony & Joe Russo Where to Watch: Disney+

Phase Three kicked off with what many call Avengers 2.5. With Iron Man, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and more joining Cap’s moral conflict, Civil War had the scale of a crossover and the depth of a personal story. Its airport battle became iconic, and the film’s grounded stakes struck a chord with fans weary of cosmic threats. The Russo Brothers balanced spectacle with storytelling, making it one of the most well-rounded entries in the MCU, and the second-highest-grossing phase opener to date.

3. Iron Man – $584 Million

Rotten Tomatoes : 94%

: 94% Director : Jon Favreau

: Jon Favreau Where to Watch: Disney+

The film that started it all. Iron Man didn’t just launch Phase One but laid the foundation for the entire MCU. With Robert Downey Jr.’s career-defining performance, razor-sharp dialogue, and a tech-savvy story that felt modern and slick, the movie captivated audiences in 2008 and proved Marvel could stand on its own. While its box office seems modest today, it was a massive hit at the time, earning nearly $600M globally and becoming a cultural reset for superhero cinema.

4. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – $476 Million

Rotten Tomatoes : 46%

: 46% Director : Peyton Reed

: Peyton Reed Where to Watch: Disney+

Despite introducing Kang the Conqueror and opening Phase Five with multiversal ambition, Quantumania underwhelmed both critics and fans. While it boasted wild visuals and expanded the quantum realm, the film struggled with inconsistent tone and CGI-heavy storytelling. Jonathan Majors’ Kang was a highlight, but the film’s box office fell short of expectations. Still, as the doorway into the Multiverse Saga’s deeper lore, it served its purpose, just not with the momentum Marvel might’ve hoped for.

5. Black Widow – $379 Million

Rotten Tomatoes : 79%

: 79% Director : Cate Shortland

: Cate Shortland Where to Watch: Disney+

Tasked with opening Phase Four during the pandemic, Black Widow faced an uphill battle. Released simultaneously on Disney+ Premier Access and in theaters, it still managed to gross nearly $400M, impressive under the circumstances. The long-overdue solo outing for Natasha Romanoff explored her past and introduced fan-favorite Yelena Belova. Though not groundbreaking, the film was an emotional send-off for Scarlett Johansson’s character. Its streaming model stirred industry-wide controversy, but the film itself offered solid spy-action thrills.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Superman North America Box Office Day 18: Finally Beats Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel To Be The Biggest Solo Superman Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News