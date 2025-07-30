The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been in theaters for four days and is beating the global collections of several Hollywood movies. It crossed The Marvels’ worldwide haul in its opening weekend only and now has surpassed a Tom Cruise-starrer actioner. The MCU movie is also on track to beat The Incredible Hulk’s domestic haul soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie has the potential to break the studio’s bad luck and give them a blockbuster after last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. It will not be as big a hit as Deadpool 3, but it will surely be a box office success. The film opened with a strong $117.6 million collection at the domestic box office and will hit $150 million in its second three-day weekend.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

Marvel Studios’ latest release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, collected impressive numbers on its opening weekend in North America. It continued to hold its stronghold with a $10.4 million gross on its first Monday at the domestic box office, as per Box Office Mojo. After four days, the domestic cume of the movie hit $128.06 million. Adding that to the $99.05 million overseas gross, the worldwide total rose to $227.12 million. It surpassed The Marvels in just three days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $128.06 million

International – $99.05 million

Worldwide – $227.1 million

Surpasses the worldwide haul of Tom Cruise-led Collateral

Tom Cruise’s Collateral is one of his underrated works. This neo-noir film, released in 2004, features an ensemble cast including Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg, Javier Bardem, and Bruce McGill. The 2004 actioner collected $220.24 million in its worldwide run, including a $101.0 million domestic haul. The latest F4 film has surpassed that collection in under a week, showing its great momentum at the box office.

More about the MCU film

Set on Earth-828, a 1960s-style retrofuturistic universe, The Fantastic Four: First Steps begins with the titular team already established as heroes, skipping a traditional origin montage. The film focuses on the family dynamic and introduces them at a crossroads. The stellar cast comprises Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the titular team, alongside Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in theaters on July 25.

