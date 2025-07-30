David Corenswet has done it! His Superman movie has surpassed the domestic haul of Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel as the highest-grossing solo Superman movie ever. He and James Gunn can breathe a sigh of relief now. This has been possible because of their fresh content and people’s willingness to see it without holding on to the past. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios and cast David as the new Kal-El, there have been huge uproars on social media. Cavill is a charming person who wooed the fans as the brooding Clark Kent. Thus, people were not quite ready to accept Corenswet in this role, but this success shows that people have moved on and given him a chance.

Superman’s box office collection on day 18 in North America

Based on the latest data by Box Office Mojo, David Corenswet’s Superman collected $2.9 million on day 18 domestically. It scored the 5th biggest third Monday in DC history, witnessing a decline of -56.5% from last Monday. For the record, it had 345 theaters last Friday, including the IMAX screens. The DC movie recorded the 4th biggest third Monday of 2025, taking the domestic cume to $292.5 million. It is crossing the $300 million mark today; however, the numbers will be revealed later.

Check out the biggest 3rd Mondays of the year at the domestic box office:

A Minecraft Movie – $5.7 million Lilo & Stitch – $3.6 million Sinners – $3.1 million Superman – $2.9 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $2.8 million

Surpasses Man of Steel as the biggest solo Clark Kent film

Henry Cavill-starrer Man of Steel was released in 2013, and Zack Snyder directed it. It showcased Kal-El in a different light, and people loved it, especially when they fell in love with Cavill in that character. The 2013 film collected $291.04 million in its domestic run. David Corenswet‘s film has surpassed that in less than 20 days.

Worldwide collection update

The 2025 DCU movie recently surpassed the $500 million milestone worldwide. It crossed the $200 million milestone overseas, and the international cume is $214.1 million. Allied to the domestic cume of $292.4 million, the worldwide total has hit $506.55 million. It will hit the $600 million mark over the upcoming weekend. Superman was released on July 11.

Box Office Summary

North America – $292.4 million

International – $214.1 million

Worldwide – $506.5 million

