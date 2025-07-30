The Fantastic Four: First Steps keeps the MCU trending on social media. It scored a strong first Monday, beating A Minecraft Movie. It is closing in on beating the domestic haul of one of the early MCU movies, which is also the second-least earning film. The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton, was among the films released in the MCU’s Phase One, and this 2025 release is set to beat that soon. Keep scrolling for more.

The latest MCU release has been getting mixed responses on social media, especially for nerfing Galactus. However, there have been people who defend this with a logical explanation, but this was what was to be expected. Netizens are always ready to dissect Marvel movies or other comic book movies. Despite all that, the film is expected to have a better run than the previous MCU flicks, as it recorded a $200 million+ opening worldwide.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps box office collection day 4 in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Matt Shakman-directed The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected a strong $10.4 million on its fourth day at the North American box office. It recorded the sixth-biggest Monday of 2025, surpassing even A Minecraft Movie’s first Monday gross. With that, it has hit $128.06 million domestically.

Check out the biggest first Mondays of 2025

Lilo & Stitch – $36.6 million Mission: Impossible 8 – $15 million Superman – $12.9 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $11.7 million Captain America 4 – $11.2 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $10.4 million A Minecraft Movie – $9.9 million

It also registered the biggest first Monday for any Fantastic Four film ever, with a drop of -61.6% from Sunday.

On track to beat The Incredible Hulk domestically soon

The F4 film, released this Friday, is the 36th highest-grossing film in the MCU at the North American box office. It surpassed The Marvels’ $84.5 million domestic lifetime during its opening weekend only. Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby‘s film is now set to beat The Incredible Hulk’s $134.8 million collection. First Steps is less than $10 million away from beating the Hulk movie and becoming the 35th highest-grossing MCU movie ever.

Worldwide collection update

The MCU movie’s international opening came in lower than the projected range. It opened to a $99.05 million collection overseas. Allied to its $128.06 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit the $227.12 million mark. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America – $128.06 million

International – $99.05 million

Worldwide – $227.12 million

