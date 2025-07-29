Henry Cavill has built an impressive filmography that blends box office blockbusters with critically acclaimed titles. His notable works include Man of Steel (2013), The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), Justice League (2017), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024), among others.

But before and after donning the cape as Superman, the dashing British actor also starred in a few lesser-known films you might not have heard of — and they currently all have one thing in common: below-average or poor Rotten Tomatoes scores. Read on to discover which films they are, their critics’ ratings, and their streaming platforms.

Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel – 4k Stills pic.twitter.com/uftnsSSQqA — Fran 🇪🇸 (@Dailter_Fran) September 8, 2020

1. The Cold Light of Day

Release Year – 2012

– 2012 Director – Mabrouk El Mechri

– Mabrouk El Mechri Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 4%

– 4% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

Plot: The action thriller follows Will Shaw (Henry Cavill), a Wall Street trader who goes on a sailing vacation to Spain with his family. The enjoyable getaway takes a dark turn when his loved ones are kidnapped by intelligence operatives. As he races against time to retrieve a mysterious briefcase, he uncovers shocking truths about his father (Bruce Willis), who has ties to the CIA.

2. Sand Castle

Release Year – 2017

– 2017 Director – Fernando Coimbra

– Fernando Coimbra Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 47%

– 47% Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: Set during the early years of the Iraq War, the war drama follows an inexperienced American soldier, Private Matt Ocre (Nicholas Hoult), who is assigned the dangerous task of repairing a water pumping station in an Iraqi village. Henry Cavill plays Captain Syverson, a seasoned and tough Special Forces officer. It’s a brief but impactful role.

3. Night Hunter

Release Year – 2018

– 2018 Director – David Raymond

– David Raymond Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 14%

– 14% Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The action thriller follows a dedicated police detective, Walter Marshall (Henry Cavill), who investigates a series of kidnappings and murders targeting women. He joins forces with a former judge (Ben Kingsley) and a psychological profiler (Alexandra Daddario), but soon realizes the case is far more twisted than it seems.

