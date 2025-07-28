Christian Bale took a sharp turn after finishing his time as Bruce Wayne. A year after closing that chapter, he stepped into the flashy, scheming world of American Hustle, a slick period drama built on cons and lies. The film, set in the late 1970s, follows a seasoned con man and his sharp partner, both forced to work under an unpredictable FBI agent who pulls them into the mess of New Jersey’s underworld. Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper share the screen with Bale, all tangled in a story of scams, style, and, of course, power.

American Hustle Streaming Date Revealed

According to Collider, American Hustle will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting August 1. It had previously been on Pluto TV but now arrives on a bigger platform with a 92% critics rating and over $250 million in global earnings.

American Hustle pulled in a massive cast, including the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Jeremy Renner, and Michael Peña. The film was directed by David O. Russell, who co-wrote the screenplay with Eric Warren Singer, and it landed ten Oscar nominations back in 2014, including Best Picture and acting nods for its four leads, though none of them won.

Upcoming Christian Bale Movies

Christian Bale’s upcoming work is already in motion. He will lead The Bride, a horror project set in 1930s Chicago, where he plays Dr. Euphronius in a reimagined Frankenstein tale alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Penélope Cruz. The film is set to hit theatres on March 6, 2026. He is also starring in Madden, the biopic about legendary football coach John Madden, currently in production with Nicolas Cage. His last live-action role was in The Pale Blue Eye back in 2022.

American Hustle Trailer

