Christian Bale is having a tough time at the box office after Amsterdam, and The Bride is also experiencing the same fate. Since both films were reportedly made on the same budget, the question is: by how much more does it need to beat Amsterdam and improve Christian Bale’s box-office performance? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Bride at the worldwide box office

The gothic romance drama collected just $376k at the domestic box office on its first Thursday. It dropped 24.3% from Wednesday, continuing its disappointing run at the cinemas. The film earned around $2.2 million in its first week at the domestic box office, a very poor performance for a film with such an ensemble cast and a hefty budget.

After a week, The Bride crossed the $17.3 million cume at the worldwide box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the Christian Bale-starrer collected $8.1 million, and this weekend it is expected to cross $20 million worldwide. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film will be one of the year’s biggest flops.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $9.2 million

International – $8.1 million

Worldwide – $17.3 million

Comparison with Amsterdam

Amsterdam was released in 2022, and it is a mystery thriller featuring an ensemble cast. Bale was one of the producers on this movie, and it had a similar cost to The Bride, estimated at $80 million. It was also a massive flop. According to Box Office Mojo, Amsterdam collected $31.2 million during its theatrical run.

The Bride is almost $14 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of Amsterdam. The Bride is currently being measured against the last similarly budgeted Christian Bale film, and beating Amsterdam’s total would be the bare minimum milestone to soften its box office narrative.

What is The Bride about?

The story follows Frankenstein in 1930s Chicago as he turns to Dr. Euphronius for help in creating a companion. Together, they bring a murdered woman back to life as the Bride. As she navigates her new existence, her presence ignites an unexpected romance, attracts the attention of the police, and triggers a wave of social upheaval. The Bride was released on March 6.

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