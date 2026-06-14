Suriya starrer Karuppu is one day away from concluding a month-long run in theatres. The Tamil fantasy action drama witnessed a favorable jump on its fifth Saturday. Unfortunately, the 200 crore club is still far away. Scroll below for the day 30 report!

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 30

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu earned 47 lakh on day 30. It enjoyed a 113% jump on the 5th Saturday, compared to 22 lakh collected on Friday. The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 195.87 crore net, which is approximately 231.12 crore in gross earnings.

RJ Balaji‘s directorial is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. In fact, it is the only release in the language that has crossed the 100 crore club. The fantasy action drama is only 4.13 crore away from entering the 200 crore club, marking a debut for Suriya. But that will no longer be possible, as it is nearing the end of its box office run.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.3 crore

Week 3 – 21.2 crore

Week 4 – 5.83 crore

Day 29 – 22 lakh

Day 30 – 47 lakh

Total – 195.87 crore

What is the budget of Karuppu?

Trisha Krishnan co-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore. In 30 days, the makers gained returns of 65.87 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 50.66%.

According to Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit tag once it earns double its investments. Karuppu is a plus affair, but not a hit.

Karuppu Box Office Day 30 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 195.87 crore

ROI: 65.87 crore

ROI%: 50.66%

India gross: 231.12 crore

Verdict: Plus

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