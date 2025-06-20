On actor-director RJ Balaji’s birthday, Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house behind Tamil star Suriya’s upcoming project, directed by Balaji, officially revealed the film’s title: Karuppu. Until now, the movie was tentatively titled #Suriya45.

A Look At Karuppu’s First Official Poster

Along with the announcement, a poster featuring Suriya was unveiled. The poster prominently uses red and black tones, creating an ominous atmosphere. Against a vivid red background, a figure in complete black is seen holding a sword. Behind him stands a statue of a horse rider, and he is also surrounded by weapons, suggesting that the film will be an intense, action-packed venture likely filled with violence.

The poster was shared on social media with the caption: “With pride and excitement, we present the title of #Suriya45: ‘KARUPPU’. A name that embodies the soul of our story, shaped by heart, spirit, and purpose.”

What Are Fans Saying About Karuppu On Social Media?

Social media users’ reactions were varied. One fan on Instagram said the poster reminded them of Suriya’s older films, most likely referring to Singam (2010), and commented, “Bro, it reminds me of the vintage days.”

Some users wished the director a happy birthday, while another asked what the Telugu title of the project would be. One fan wrote “Velu return,” referring to Suriya’s 2007 film Vel. Most users expressed their excitement, with many saying they had been eagerly waiting for an update. Some also asked about the film’s release date and when they could expect the trailer.

Karuppu: Cast & Crew

Besides Suriya as the protagonist and RJ Balaji as the director, Karuppu also stars Trisha as the female lead. Sai Abhyankkar composes the music. SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu are backing the project under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.

