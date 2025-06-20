We are done with the first half of Kuberaa and till now we are hooked onto a gripping and riveting first half which also has some emotionally high octane sequences. The movie revolves around the themes of poverty, misery, survival and greed. However, it is Dhanush’s performance which forms the main highlight of this one.

The plot revolves around a corrupted businessman, Neeraj Mitra (Jim Sarbh) who wishes to gain control of a trillion worth of oil reserves through black money. He recruits Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna Akkineni), a former honest CBI officer, who was sentenced falsely to 10 years of imprisonment after conducting a raid in a minister’s home for this job. Tej who has now embraced the dark side because of the system being unfair to him suggests Neeraj of using 4 beggars to act as an intermediary to conduct the black money transactions.

However, Neeraj has far more sinister plans with the innocent beggars after using them for his own benefit. It is then that a beggar, Deva (Dhanush)’s, fate gets intertwined with this mission wherein his simple mind is unknown to what his destiny has to offer next. Will Deva be able to survive or will further get embroiled in a web of betrayal, corruption and greed?

The first half does not waste time to establish the gripping plotline and the screenplay. The simplicity of Deva’s character and the convoluted conscience of Deepak’s character is perfectly etched out in the first half. It also sheds light on the sad plight of the beggars whose lives holds little value to the mighty and the powerful.

Dhanush is a visual delight in the first half. The helplessness, the vulnerability but still an underlying optimism is showcased beautifully in his performance. On the other hand, Nagarjuna Akkineni delivers an intense performance which is a fine complement to that of Dhanush. Jim Sarbh as the antagonist Neeraj Mitra, is conniving and shrewd. Rashmika Mandanna might have more room to perform in the second half. The action sequences in some of the scenes strikes the right chord.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Kuberaa. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon!

