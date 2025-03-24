King Nagarjuna Akkineni has entertained audiences for over two decades and is still considered the most versatile and fit actor in the Telugu film industry. He is all set to feature in his 100th film and join Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna as the actors who have already completed this milestone.

Nagarjuna last featured as the main lead in the 2024 Naa Saami Ranga film, which is a period action drama directed by choreographer Vijay Binni, in his directorial debut. It is an official adaptation of the 2019 Malayalam-language film Porinju Mariam Jose, starring Allari Naresh and Raj Tarun alongside Nagarjuna.

Last year, during Naa Saami Ranga’s success party, Nagarjuna revealed that his next movie will be released during Sankranti 2025. Interestingly the film was supposed to clash with Chiranjeevi‘s Vishwambhara, slated for the same release slot in 2025. However, neither film was released this Sankranti.

King Nagarjuna confirms a film release for #Sankranthi2025 pic.twitter.com/aQbPVKQnsQ — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) January 28, 2024

According to TV9 Telugu, Nagarjuna Akkineni has reportedly chosen new Tamil director Karthik to direct his landmark film. Karthik made his directorial debut with the romantic drama film Nitham Oru Vaanam in 2022, featuring Ashok Selvan in a triple role alongside Ritu Varma and Aparna Balamurali in the principal roles. The movie received critical acclaim from the audience.

Nagarjuna has always encouraged new talents and worked with many new talents, and it looks like he is following the same formula for his 100th film. Reportedly, the two have discussed the story and are working on the script. An official confirmation is yet to be announced.

Expectations are high as this is his 100th film, and he hasn’t delivered any solo hits in years. The actor will be seen featuring in crucial roles in Rajinikanth’s Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Dhanush’s Kuberaa, directed by Shekar Kamula. Both films are due for release this year. Nagarjuna Akkineni fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback of their beloved King.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Retro: Pooja Hegde Cements Herself As Hookstep Queen With New Track Kanimaa From Upcoming Movie With Suriya

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News