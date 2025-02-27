Acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula’s magnum opus, the highly-awaited Kuberaa, is set to arrive in theatres and mesmerize audiences very soon. With an ensemble cast featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh, Kuberaa promises a cinematic experience like never before.

Sekhar Kammula, renowned for his deep, character-driven storytelling, marks a bold new creative chapter with the movie. Kuberaa is officially locked for a worldwide theatrical release on June 20, 2025. The director is venturing into fresh, uncharted narrative territory, making this one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is being mounted on an unprecedented scale, boasting high production values and a grand cinematic vision.

The movie also brings together a stellar team and uses cutting-edge filmmaking techniques. Kuberaa is set for a multi-language release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring a pan-Indian cinematic event that will captivate audiences nationwide and beyond.

With its compelling narrative, powerhouse performances, and visual grandeur, Kuberaa is poised to change Indian cinema, starting June 20, 2025 onwards.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Acting: ‘It’s My First Love, I’m Done Being Away’ As She Gears Up For A Strong Comeback

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News