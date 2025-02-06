The movie Godavari, directed by Shekhar Kammula, has always held a special place in the hearts of movie lovers. Starring Sumanth and Kamalini Mukherjee, this timeless classic has touched the lives of many viewers, not only from the 90s but also those from the 20s. Its feel-good story and adorable songs made it a favorite among youth and family audiences alike.

Originally released over a decade ago, Godavari is now ready for a re-release. The trend of re-releasing films, especially for star birthdays or special occasions, has been growing in the industry. Many films, even those that did not perform well initially, have gone on to achieve success in their re-release. Godavari is no exception.

This cult classic film was a huge success when it was first released and is now returning to theaters. Directed by Shekhar Kammula, the movie tells a beautiful love story. It was praised for its simplicity and good nature, making it easy for audiences to connect.

Godavari won multiple awards, including five Nandi Awards and a Filmfare Award. The movie’s story and characters, especially Sumanth’s acting and Kamalini Mukherjee’s charm, left a lasting impression on viewers.

On March 1, the film will be re-released in 4K resolution. The announcement and a new poster have created excitement among fans. It remains to be seen how this re-release will break new records and once again win the hearts of viewers.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South.

Must Read: SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Might Not Play The Heroine But The Antagonist Instead

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News