With big names like SS Rajamouli directing and Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra starring, it’s no surprise the excitement is through the roof. There have also been rumors about Prithviraj or John Abraham playing the antagonist, adding to the intrigue. But now, a fresh rumor has popped up—Priyanka Chopra might not be the heroine after all. Instead, she’s said to be taking on the role of the antagonist, which could bring an exciting twist to the film.

For now, it remains uncertain whether the rumors are true, and even if they are, the filmmakers are unlikely to confirm anything before the movie’s release. Interestingly, earlier unconfirmed reports suggested that director SS Rajamouli had required the entire cast and crew to sign strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with hefty financial penalties for breaking confidentiality, further fueling the mystery surrounding the project.

The film features extensive shooting schedules, taking place at the Hyderabad Aluminium Factory before shifting to the forests of Kenya. Rumors also suggest that VFX work is underway to recreate the ghats of Varanasi for the film. Currently, Priyanka Chopra has taken a short break from filming SSMB29 to attend her brother’s wedding in Mumbai.

The script for the project is penned by Vijayendra Prasad, with cinematography by P.S. Vinod and music composed by M.M. Keeravani. The film is produced by Narayana K.L. under the banner of Sri Durga Arts.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South.

Must Read: Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict (Week 6): Dulquer Salmaan Is Only 0.3 Million Away To Dethrone Vijay Sethupathi – Will It Change History?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News