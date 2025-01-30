After the stupendous success of Pushpa 2, everyone is hoping for a hurricane when SS Rajamouli comes up with his next magnum opus. As we all know, the maverick filmmaker has joined hands with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu for his next. The film is yet to be titled and is currently referred to under the working title ‘SSMB29’, which means it’s the 29th film of superstar Mahesh Babu. It will feature Priyanka Chopra as a female lead. Now, the latest we learned is about PC’s rumored salary.

It’s been a long since the actress starred in an outright commercial Indian film. After a long gap, she is ready to entertain the Indian audience, and she has bagged the right film to do so. Rajamouli hardly goes wrong while making his magnum opuses, thus scaling extremely high expectations for his next. In terms of box office, the film might break every single record that has been created so far.

We have seen how Baahubali 2 and RRR represented Indian cinema on a global level, and their box office earnings were colossal. The only concerning thing about SS Rajamouli’s films is the time taken to shoot them, and it really tests the patience of actors. But in return, his films are known for paying hefty paychecks to the actors for the long schedules.

Even SSMB29 will reportedly take longer to complete and is expected to be released in 2027. Considering long schedules and her own face value, Priyanka Chopra asked for a hefty salary, and guess what? She has secured the biggest paycheck for any Indian actress. Yes, you read that right! She has become the highest-paid Indian actress.

As per Subhash K Jha’s report, Priyanka Chopra will earn a staggering 30 crores as her salary for SSMB29. With this, she has surpassed Deepika Padukone by a huge margin. Reportedly, Deepika was the highest-paid Indian actress, with a rumored salary of 15-20 crores. Now, PC has surpassed her by a 50% higher sum, which is insane.

