Daaku Maharaaj had the potential to be Nandamuri Balakrishna’s first 200-crore global grosser, but unfortunately, it’s not happening. Also, at the Indian box office, it could have been the debut 100 crore net grosser, but it lost its steam way earlier due to Sankranthiki Vasthunam. It’s already into its final stage of theatrical run, and amid this, we are hearing about its speculated OTT release date. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Bobby Kolli, the Telugu action thriller was released theatrically on January 12. It opened to mixed reviews from critics but was praised unanimously for being a classic Balayya entertainer. Among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with decent word-of-mouth, but the effect wasn’t seen at ticket windows. Eventually, it turned out to be a losing affair.

In the past, we have seen that despite criticism, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s films have enjoyed good traction on OTT due to their entertainment value. Even Daaku Maharaaj is highly anticipated on the small screen, and now, there’s good news for all Balayya fans. For those who aren’t aware, Netflix acquired the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights.

Yes, Daaku Maharaaj will be streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, and other south languages. While the official confirmation is yet to come, it is speculated that the film will stream online starting on February 9. It seems that this biggie had a contract of a four-week window between theatrical and OTT release. After its theatrical release on January 12, the film completes its fourth week (28 days) on February 8, and the next day onwards, it will stream online.

Meanwhile, this Sankranti release is said to be the most expensive film in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career, with a reported budget of 100 crores. Reportedly, the veteran Tollywood actor charged a whopping 30 crores as his remuneration for the film. It had all the elements to be a big success, but the rampage of Sankranthiki Vasthunam affected its theatrical run significantly. It is now heading for a global lifetime collection of around 130 crore gross or less than that.

