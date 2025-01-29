Allu Arjun fans were disappointed when speculations were rife that the Hindi version of his action biggie Pushpa 2 might take some time to arrive on Netflix, while the film would arrive on January 30 on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. However, the Hindi fans can now rejoice since the arrival date of Hindi version has been locked!

When Will The Film Arrive?

Sukumar’s action biggie will arrive in Hindi on Netflix on January 30, along with other versions. In fact, the film will have an additional footage of 23 minutes and this reloaded version might have a great impact on the OTT arrival of the film!

Pushpa 2 has already roared at the box office in Hindi, earning 835.37 crore, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of Indian Cinema. In fact, the film has also earned a profit of 635.37 crore with its Hindi version!

Allu Arjun Eyeing 3 OTT Records Of 2024!

Allu Arjun is eyeing three major OTT records with his action biggie on Netflix, breaking the previous best records made by the films that arrived on Netflix last year!

Most-Viewed South-Indian Film In The Debut Week!

The smallest target for Pushpa 2 will be surpassing Lucky Baskhar as the most-viewed South Indian film in its debut week in 2024. Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu film garnered 5.1 million views in its opening week.

Most-Viewed Indian Film In The Debut Week!

A little tougher target for Allu Arjun would be surpassing Animal’s debut week numbers on Netflix. Ranbir Kapoor’s film, with 6.9 million views in its opening week, is the most-viewed Indian film on Netflix in its debut week in 2024.

Most-Viewed Indian Film Of 2024!

The most-viewed Indian film on Netflix is Maharaja, which garnered a total of 19.7 million views on Netflix in 2024. It would be interesting to see if Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, surpasses this number with its run on Netflix.

Notes:

The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

Overall viewership numbers of Maharaja includes the numbers garnered in the weeks in which the film appeared on Netflix’s global top 10 list.

