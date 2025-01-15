After a successful theatrical run and earning 281.56 crore at the box office, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is having a successful run on OTT as well. The horror-comedy arrived on Netflix on December 27 and has been churning out good numbers on the platform as well.

Kartik Aaryan Axes Akshay Kumar!

With a total of 9.3 million views in only three weeks of its streaming on Netflix, Kartik Aaryan has axed Akshay Kumar‘s Khel Khel Mein’s total views garnered for the weeks in stayed in the global top 10 trending non-English films. The Mudassar Aziz comedy garnered a total of 8.7 million views.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Verdict Week 3

In the third week, as per Netflix’s data from January 6 to January 12, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 garnered 1.4 million views against 3.6 million viewing hours and secured sixth spot in the list of top 10 trending non-English films globally this week.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 3.7 Million | Rank 2

Week 2: 4.2 Million | Rank 2

Week 3: 1.4 Million | Rank 6

Total: 9.3 Million Views

Pushes Kareena Kapoor Khan Out Of Top 10

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has also pushed Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders out of the top 10 most viewed Hindi films on Netflix, which arrived after a theatrical release this year. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Kareena’s suspense thriller garnered 7.9 million views in three weeks.

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 Bollywood films streaming on Netflix in 2024 and the number of weeks they found a spot in the global top 10 trending list of non-English films. These films arrived on Netflix only after a theatrical run.

Crew: 17.9 Million (4 weeks) Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 Million (6 weeks) Shaitaan: 14.8 Million (4 weeks) Fighter: 14 Million (3 weeks) Animal: 13.6 Million (3 weeks) Dunki: 10.8 Million (3 weeks) Jigra: 9.8 Million (4 weeks) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 9.6 Million (3 weeks) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 9.3 Million (3 weeks) Khel Khel Mein: 8.7 Million (3 weeks)

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

