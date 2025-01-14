While Prabhas and Allu Arjun have smashed records on a pan-Indian level, the Tollywood industry and the trade circle have their eyes set on Pawan Kalyan’s storm, which has the potential to destroy regional records. The Telugu superstar has become a larger-than-life persona in real life, and his fans haven’t had the chance to celebrate his superstardom. The wait will finally be over this year as he’s coming with two films: Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG.

Talking about OG, also known as They Call Him OG, is a magnum opus mounted on a huge scale. Directed by Sujeeth, of Saaho fame, the film has the potential to destroy records in Telugu states. It’s a gangster action thriller that promises to present Pawan in a stylish and massy avatar. Also, after his successful political innings, the craze for the star has increased immensely.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bro, which was released in July 2023. So, it’s been one and a half years since the superstar last appeared on the big screen. Considering such a long gap, his upcoming films are expected to perform brilliantly at the box office. Keeping the craze in mind, his films are also in huge demand among OTT players.

The latest we heard is about OG, and Netflix has made it official about securing OTT rights for the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi versions. Further, it is learned that this deal of digital rights was locked at a huge 92 crore, as per reports. With such a big amount, the film marks the record OTT deal for Pawan Kalyan.

Reportedly, OG is budgeted at a huge 250 crores. So, if we compare, the film has recovered 36.80% of its budget through a deal with Netflix alone. If this is true, then it seems that the magnum opus will amass a huge amount through pre-release business, adding big numbers through theatrical rights deals.

Backed by DVV Danayya, the action thriller also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in key roles.

