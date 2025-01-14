Director MC Jithin’s film Sookshmadarshini was a theatrical success despite the widespread availability of high-quality pirated copies online. Starring Basil Joseph and Nazriya Nazim, the thriller is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Interestingly, in an interview with OTTplay, it was revealed that the film was initially conceptualized as a Bollywood project before finding its way to Mollywood.

The journey of Sookshmadarshini began when a Bollywood producer approached MC Jithin to acquire the rights to his 2018 directorial debut, Nonsense, a sports comedy now available on Prime Video. While Nonsense didn’t perform well in the Kerala market, the Bollywood producers were confident that an adaptation would succeed. However, when the rights to Nonsense couldn’t be secured, Jithin presented a new script that would eventually become Sookshmadarshini.

According to Jithin, the producers were impressed and even booked dates with a leading Bollywood actress for the role that Nazriya later played. Initially, everything was progressing as planned, but the pandemic halted the project, leading the Bollywood producers to back out. The script then circulated among several producers in Kerala until Samir Thahir finally took it up.

As mentioned earlier, Sookshmadarshini performed well at the Malayalam box office. In its 40-day theatrical run, the film grossed ₹56 crores worldwide against a budget of ₹10 crores. Athul Ramachandran and Libin TB co-wrote the script. The cast also included Sidharth Bharathan, Merin Philip, Akhila Bhargavan, Pooja Mohanraj, Kottayam Ramesh, and Deepak Parambol. The film featured music by Christo Xavier and cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan Nair.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Game Changer: Ram Charan Starrer Wins Little Hearts As Delhi State President Virendraa Sachdeva Organizes Special Screening For “God’s Special Angels”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News