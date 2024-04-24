Arti Singh's Sangeet Videos, Deepak Parambol-Aparna Das' Wedding, Sobhita-Naga Vacay Pics - Top Entertainment News April 24, 2024

Here’s a roundup of today’s trending entertainment news. Dance legends Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor have reunited on a dance reality show. Celebrity weddings are making headlines with Arti Singh’s dance floor performance and Aparna Das’s wedding ceremony. Kapil Sharma throws some playful jabs at Aamir Khan.

On the streaming front, Vijay Deverakonda’s movie “The Family Star” is now available on Prime Video. Rumours are swirling around Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s vacation pictures. Vicky Kaushal’s look from his upcoming movie has leaked online. Cricket star David Warner is a fan of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Vishal Bhardwaj has shared mixed feelings about his film “Animal.”

Fans were treated to a delightful surprise on the latest episode of the Indian dance reality show Dance Deewane. Veteran actresses Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, known for their iconic on-screen chemistry, recreated a piece of movie magic. The duo performed the energetic dance number “The Dance Of Envy” from their 1997 hit film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The performance had the judges, including Suniel Shetty (their co-star from Rakshak), cheering them on. This reunion sparked joy amongst fans who fondly remember their dazzling performances together. Read more here!

2. Arti Singh Sets the Dance Floor on Fire at Star-Studded Sangeet Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Television actress Arti Singh celebrated her upcoming nuptials with fiance Deepak Chauhan in grand style with a star-studded sangeet ceremony on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bride-to-be looked radiant in a bright green lehenga, captivating the audience with her energetic dance performances dedicated to her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Several of Arti’s Bigg Boss 13 co-stars, such as Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Vishal Aditya Singh, were spotted celebrating with the couple. Actor Karan Singh Grover even shared a heartwarming video on social media showcasing Arti’s heartfelt dance performance dedicated to her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The wedding is set for April 25th, and the festivities are in full swing. Fans eagerly await pictures and videos from the big day!

3. Malayalam Actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

Malayalam cinema witnessed a joyous union yesterday, April 24th, as actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol exchanged vows in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The intimate affair, held at the popular Guruvayur temple in Kerala, was attended by close friends and family members.

Aparna, known for her roles in films like Beast and Dada, looked resplendent in a traditional red and yellow Kasavu saree. Deepak, who rose to fame with his performance in Manjummel Boys, donned a classic Kerala-style silk shirt and mundu (dhoti).

The couple, who have been dating for several years, have been sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities on social media, much to the delight of their fans. Photos from the wedding ceremony showcase the joy and love the newlyweds share, making it a heartwarming occasion for their loved ones and fans alike.

Veteran actor Aamir Khan’s appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show took a humorous turn when host Kapil Sharma playfully teased him about his past marriages. Referring to Khan’s two divorces, Sharma jokingly asked, “Don’t you think it’s time to settle down again?”

The audience laughed while Aamir responded shyly, leaving the answer open-ended. The promo clip for the episode has gone viral, sparking lighthearted conversations online about Khan’s personal life. Read more here!

5. Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya: Vacation Pics Spark Dating Rumors Again

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are back in the headlines for a possible romance. Both actors shared photos from a jungle safari on social media, with fans spotting similarities in the backgrounds. This hints at a joint vacation, reigniting dating rumours that first surfaced last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Neither star has addressed the speculation. Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Fans are curious if these co-stars are more than friends.

This Film Will Be BIGGEST hit in Maharashtra 🔥 Mark This Tweet 🔥 The dedication of Vicky Kaushal is just Mind Blowing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3LsOENIhvy — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrk) April 23, 2024

Leaked images show Vicky Kaushal’s impressive transformation into Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for the film ‘Chhava’. The actor sports a long beard and hair, embodying the Maratha warrior king. Fans are excited to see Kaushal bring this historical figure to life.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Kaushal shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Read more here

7. Box Office Updates – Bollywood, Mollywood

Crew At The Worldwide Box Office: Mission ‘150 Crores’ Is Very Much Possible!

Do Aur Do Pyaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Stays Stable On Tuesday, First Target Is 10 Crore

Varshangalkku Shesham At The Worldwide Box Office Collection (After Day 14): Dips Further On 2nd Tuesday; Shows Steady But Slower Pace

Aavesham At The Worldwide Box Office (After Day 13): Fahadh Faasil’s Film Hits The 100 Crore Milestone; 4th Malayalam Film Of 2024 To Achieve This Feat

Revisiting Rajinikanth Starrer Kochadaiiyaan’s Failure: An Experimental Animated Film & A Box Office Deficit Of 95 Crores!

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life Box Office Collection Day 27: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film Challenge Manjummel Boys & 2018?

8. David Warner’s comment on Pushpa 2: The Rule’s first single – “Oh how good is this”

Following the release of the glimpse, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule recently teased the fans with a 40-second glimpse from the first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’. As soon as the makers dropped the lyrical promo teaser, it generated huge chatter and everyone is now eagerly looking to experience the full song on May 1st, 2024.

Much to everyone’s delight, the teaser of the lyrical promo has caught the heads of several celebrities and now the international cricketer David Warner has shown his love for the lyrical promo by commenting, “Oh how good is this”. Check out the song here!

Acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj expressed mixed feelings about the controversial film “Animal.” In a recent interview, Bhardwaj admitted to finding the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer both entertaining and problematic.

“I enjoyed it, and at the same time, I hated it,” Bhardwaj stated, reflecting the movie’s divisive reception. While acknowledging its box office success, he questioned the enduring appeal of films like “Animal” with their portrayal of masculinity and gender dynamics. Read more here

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur rejoice! Their recently released film, “The Family Star,” is set to premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video this Friday, April 26th.

The family drama, directed by Parasuram, was released in theatres on April 5th but is finding a new audience online. The film will be available to stream in Telugu, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. While the film had a lukewarm theatrical run, it remains to be seen how audiences will receive it on streaming. Read more here

Must Read: Netflix Global Top 10 Movies: Amar Singh Chamkila Ranks 5th In Non-English Films List, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver Tops The List In English Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News