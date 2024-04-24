Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the biggest theatrical releases of 2024. It’s a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. A few days ago, the cast created more excitement for the film with thrilling posters and riveting teaser.

On April 8, on Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers dropped the Pushpa 2 teaser. Today, after 16 days, the movie’s team has another treat for their fans. A lyrical promo of their first song from the sequel is now out. Yesterday, Mythri Movie Makers shared a poster for the song ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ and mentioned how the world will sing the praise for Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Pushpa 2’s Pushpa Pushpa Song Lyrical Promo & Release Date

The lyrical promo is worth all the hype and excitement. Devi Sri Prasad’s music, yet again, creates a solid impact. If the promo is so exciting, we wonder what magic the entire song and the video will create. Pushpa 2’s ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ is definitely going to be a new anthem for all the Allu Arjun fans to express their admiration for him. The full song will be out on May 1, 2024 at 11:07 am.

One chant will resonate all over 💥#PushpaPushpa Lyrical Promo out now ❤️‍🔥

🎶 #Pushpa2FirstSingle firing on May 1st at 11.07 AM 🔥 – https://t.co/z64ndUcu4D A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical 🎵 Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 💥💥

Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika… pic.twitter.com/5wKXOs5ZRG — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 24, 2024

Devi Sri Prasad also composed Pushpa: The Rise music. The music album was heavily praised, and most of the songs were topping the chartbusters. Songs like Srivalli, Oo Antava and Sami Sami were the biggest hits. The spectacular glimpse of what to expect regarding music with the sequel leaves us impatient for the entire music album.

Watch the Pushpa 2 Teaser Below –

Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap, Bandari, Japagati Babu and Prakash Raj. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is slated to release on the big screen on August 15, 2024.

Must Read: Revisiting Rajinikanth Starrer Kochadaiiyaan’s Failure: An Experimental Animated Film & A Box Office Deficit Of 95 Crores!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News