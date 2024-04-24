Crew At The Worldwide Box Office: Mission '150 Crores' Is Very Much Possible!

Crew continues to enjoy its glorious run at the worldwide box office. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the film managed to find its audience, which helped in keeping the scoreboard ticking. Continuing the steady run at ticket windows, the film is minting money and has collected 4.70 crores (net) so far during its 4th-week run in India. Keep reading to know more!

Crew surprised everyone with its opening day number of 10.28 crores net in India and 20.07 crores gross worldwide on day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film ever in Bollywood. It witnessed growth on day 2 and day 3, thus making it clear that the film has been accepted by the audience.

At the end of the opening week, Crew did a business of 47.54 crores net in India, and at the worldwide box office, it posted an impressive sum of 87.28 crores gross. Post that, there has been a steady trend despite new releases hitting theatres, and as of now, the heist comedy has completed a run of 26 days.

As per the latest update, the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer is aiming to hit the mark of 90 crores net at the Indian box office. At the worldwide box office, the film has earned 145.56 crores gross so far and as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan failed to garner expected footfalls, it has a chance to retain to churn out respectable numbers in the coming days. This will definitely help the film reach the milestone of 150 crores gross.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew was released on 29th March. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

