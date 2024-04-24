Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s The Family Star is arriving on OTT sooner than you expected. The Telugu flick was released on April 5 and has performed poorly at the box office. Since the film dried out in theaters, it is finally ready to arrive on OTT.

When To Watch The Family Star

The Telugu film will arrive on OTT on April 26. Generally, the OTT rule for films follows a four-week rule, where a film is released 4 weeks after its theatrical release, and it is unlikely that the window is broken or shortened.

However, looking at The Family Star struggling at the box office, the film has finally decided to arrive on OTT on April 26. Earlier, it was reported that Netflix and Amazon Prime Video were fighting to bag the streaming rights for the film. Guess who won and where can you watch the film?

Where To Watch The Family Star

Reports suggest that The Family Star has bagged a deal of almost 15 crore, and the film will stream in Telugu, along with Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil dubs on Amazon Prime Video from April 26 onwards.

The Family Star IMDb Rating

The film has been rated 5.6 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film reads, “The highs and lows of family relationships in an Indian middle-class family. The life of Govardhan, who wants to achieve greatness in life but has to navigate through a myriad of relationship/trust/ego issues.”

The Family Star – Cast & Crew

The film has been helmed by Parasuram and stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. When the film was released, it was expected that Rashmika Mandanna would play a cameo. However, the part was edited despite being shot. Producer Dil Raju was also expected to make an appearance in the film.

The Family Star Box Office

The film was released on April 5 and earned 5.75 crore on its opening day. Made on a budget of around 50 crore it has collected only 19.80 crore in its lifetime, incurring over 60% deficit of its budget. Globally, Vijay Deverakonda‘s film has collected 33.36 crore in gross.

