A rough phase continues in Vijay Deverakonda‘s career as he’s unable to find that one successful film that would bring him back into the game. His recently released The Family Star has turned out to be a washout at the worldwide box office, and the film is heading to wrap up its run much below the 40 crore mark. With such a result, producer Dil Raju is in deep trouble and is trying his best to minimize the losses. Keep reading to know more!

After Kushi‘s poor performance, fans expected The Family Star would be a much-needed successful comeback for the actor, but that didn’t happen. In fact, the film stayed much below expectations and has already got a verdict of disaster at the worldwide box office. Initially, the film was planned at a moderate budget, but eventually, the cost was inflated for several reasons.

Recently, it was learned that Dil Raju failed to recover the budget of The Family Star through pre-release deals. He even opted to release the film by himself in the Nizam and Uttarandhra regions. As the film fell flat at the box office, the producer is in trouble, and now, to rake in as much money as possible, he has decided to put the film on the digital medium on a rental basis.

As we have seen in the past, big flop releases arrive on OTT within no time, and the same thing is going to happen with The Family Star. However, there will be a difference between the normal OTT release and this one. Here, to minimize the losses, producer Dil Raju will be offering his film on a rental basis, as per Track Tollywood’s report. So, in order to watch the film on the OTT platform, one will need to pay a price to rent it.

It’s a smart move by the producer and it’ll be interesting to see how this plan turns out to be.

