It happens very rarely that a film is surrounded by negativity right from the initial phase of promotion. Adipurush is sadly one such affair, which literally turned out to be a nightmare for the makers and those who were associated with it. Led by Prabhas, the magnum opus failed to recover even its budget by a big margin. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Om Raut, the magnum opus based on the Indian epic Ramayana was officially announced in 2020. Initially, the film enjoyed a solid buzz around itself, but everything got spoiled when the first teaser was unveiled. Touted to be a big-screen extravaganza with never-before-seen visuals, the biggie disappointed viewers with its shockingly poor VFX and feel of an animated film.

So, it was the first teaser that created a cloud of negativity around Adipurush, and everyone started questioning: Where exactly did the makers spend their budget? For those who don’t know, the film reportedly carried a budget of a staggering 550 crores. At this amount, the audience was expecting some jaw-dropping effects, but shockingly, the visuals were inferior to what we have already seen in the films that are made at a very controlled cost.

Following the teaser, the Prabhas starrer failed to create any excitement with its music or trailer, and the positive buzz around the film was almost negligible. Still, it marked a huge start, all thanks to Prabhas’ stardom, but since the word-of-mouth was highly negative, the numbers witnessed a sharp decline right from the second day.

In India, Adipurush did a business of 289 crores, which looks good in isolation but it’s very less when we look at the cost involved. When compared to the budget of 550 crores, we can see the collection is lagging behind by 261 crores, which clearly speaks volumes about the film’s mega failure.

Meanwhile, Adipurush also featured Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh in key roles.

