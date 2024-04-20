Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare has finally reached the theatres, and Henry Cavill fans are rejoicing. The movie is eyeing a decent opening this weekend after the advanced screenings earlier this week. The numbers are in, and here’s what they are saying. Scroll below for more.

About the film-

It is a spy action comedy by Guy Ritchie based on the 2014 book Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII by Damien Lewis. It premiered in New York City on April 13. It showcases the fictionalized version of Operation Postmaster.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare features Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps, Eiza Gonzalez as Marjorie Stewart, Alan Ritchson as Anders Lassen, Henry Golding as Freddy Alvarez, and Alex Pettyfer as Geoffrey Appleyard. Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and others are also in the movie as supporting cast.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Box Office reception-

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the Henry Cavill-led movie grossed $1.5 million on Thursday previews, including the $600K from the advanced screenings on April 13. This means that the film earned $850K on a pure Thursday at the US box office.

The trade analyst predicts that the movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, could aim at a modest but better than expected $7 million-$10 million 3-day weekend. Meanwhile, the viewers are reportedly liking the film in the theatres as they have given Henry Cavill and Guy Rirchie’s movie an impressive A- rating on CinemaScore. It is better than the duo’s previous film, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., which had a B rating on the platform.

Henry Cavill starrer The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released in the US on April 19 and is now running in the theatres.

