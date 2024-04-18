It was back to 1 crore+ earning for Hollywood flick Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as the film brought in 1.10 crore on Wednesday. The film had collected 0.87 crore the day earlier and grew a bit. Two factor played a role in this. Firstly it was Ramanavami partial holiday and secondly, it’s also a set film and the competition is hardly coming into play.

The film has now collected 88.74 crores and will come quite close to 90 crores mark today. Then there would be growth over the weekend and though it would be tough for the film to enter the 100 Crore Club by end of next week, it will certainly happen well within the weekend that follows.

Thankfully this holdover release had been liked by the audience due to which exhibitors have something to play. Otherwise one shudders to think how the scenario would have been had this film also not been in circulation because there are hardly any major new releases arriving. One just hopes that upcoming films Do Aur Do Pyaar and Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 work with certain segment of audiences at least to keep the next week going and then at least one of them breaks through to keep the month of April engaged.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

